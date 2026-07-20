Person found dead inside Boston home owned by Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband died of gunshot wound, police say

The person found dead inside the rental property owned by the husband of Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley over the weekend died of a gunshot wound, according to a police report following the incident.

A person walked into the Boston Police Department District E18 on Saturday to report that a person had been shot.

Officers responded to a house on Malta Street in Mattapan just before 2 p.m., made entry and conducted a protective sweep.

A person's body was found in the second apartment of the home near a rear bedroom.

The person's name has not yet been released. According to a Boston police report, the person who died was "known to the Commonwealth."

On Sunday, an autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

The cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound and the manner of death is pending, based on further forensic testing.

Property records from the city of Boston show that Pressley's husband, Conan Harris, is listed as the owner of the home on Malta Street that is assessed for $919,000.

The two-story, seven bedroom house was built in 1910, records show. Pressley and Harris do not live at the home, which is a rental property that's currently for sale and listed for $1.15 million. The real estate agent handling the listing has not yet responded to a request for comment by WBZ-TV.

"The Congresswoman extends her deepest condolences to the impacted family," a spokesperson for Pressley said in a statement Saturday night.