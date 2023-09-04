Regan Feliz facing gun charges after 2 people shot at Macumba Latina nightclub in Mattapan
MATTAPAN - A man was arrested after two people were shot at a nightclub in Mattapan early Monday morning.
Boston Police said an officer was responding to complaints about illegally parked cars outside Macumba Latina on River Street around 12:45 a.m. when several people started running out of the club.
One told the officer that someone had been shot. Police then went up to a group of people who tried to run away and a man allegedly dropped a gun. He was handcuffed and when police searched him they say they found another gun in his waistband.
The man, later identified as 29-year-old Regan Feliz of Jamaica Plain, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
Police said a total of two people were shot in the incident and both have what they called "non-life-threatening injuries."
There's no word yet on a motive or who did the shooting.
No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.
for more features.