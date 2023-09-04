Regan Feliz facing gun charges after 2 people shot at Macumba Latina nightclub in Mattapan

Suspect arrested after 2 people shot at nightclub in Mattapan

MATTAPAN - A man was arrested after two people were shot at a nightclub in Mattapan early Monday morning.

Boston Police said an officer was responding to complaints about illegally parked cars outside Macumba Latina on River Street around 12:45 a.m. when several people started running out of the club.

One told the officer that someone had been shot. Police then went up to a group of people who tried to run away and a man allegedly dropped a gun. He was handcuffed and when police searched him they say they found another gun in his waistband.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Regan Feliz of Jamaica Plain, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Police said a total of two people were shot in the incident and both have what they called "non-life-threatening injuries."

There's no word yet on a motive or who did the shooting.

Boston Police sealed off the area outside Macumba Latina on River Street on September 4, 2023. CBS Boston

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.