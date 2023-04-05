Reese McGuire's 3-run homer that wasn't highlights a frustrating few days for Red Sox offense

BOSTON -- After struggling to plate any runs against the Pirates for the second straight game on Wednesday, Reese McGuire and the Red Sox thought they had a tie game thanks to one swing of the catcher's bat.

They were mistaken.

Boston trailed Pittsburgh 4-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh of Wednesday's matinee game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox finally put one on the board thanks to a two-out, RBI infield single by Christian Arroyo (which followed a dropped fly ball by Bryan Reynolds in left field), trimming that deficit to 4-1.

A few batters later, after another infield single gave Boston two on and two out, McGuire came to the plate with a chance to tie the game. He did just that, sending a looper around the Pesky's Pole on right for a three-run blast.

But the scoreboard only read 4-4 momentarily. Shortly after McGuire's swing was ruled a homer, the umpires gathered together and changed the call to a foul ball. That change was verified a short time later thanks to video review.

Reese's Pesky piece ties the game!!! pic.twitter.com/Q3by5qvBEV — The Pesky Report (2-3) (@PeskyReport) April 5, 2023

So what would have been McGuire's first homer of the season and a game-tying shot for the Red Sox turned into just a long strike. Two pitches later, the inning (and threat) was over and McGuire was on his way back to the dugout after looking at strike three from Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller.

That's kind of how it's gone for Boston hitters these last two games. The Red Sox mustered just four hits and one run -- scored on a fielder's choice -- on Tuesday night. Boston left six men on base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the 4-1 loss.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox stranded four while going 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position. They lost 4-1 for the second straight game and fell to 2-4 on the season following a three-game sweep by Pittsburgh.

It seems as though after a hot start to the season, the Red Sox' bats have cooled off a bit. McGuire's swing Wednesday could have been the sparkplug that the team has needed, but in the end, it was just a long and loud strike.