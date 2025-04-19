Casas hits a bases-loaded single off Green Monster in 10th to lift Red Sox past White Sox 4-3

Watch CBS News
Triston Casas hit a bases-loaded single off the Green Monster to drive in the winning run with one out in the 10th inning on Saturday, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer for Boston, which won its fourth straight. 

Luis Robert Jr. hit a two-run shot for the White Sox, who lost their sixth in a row and fell to 4-16 and 0-8 on the road, the worst road start in team history. 

The Red Sox nearly wasted a scoreless outing by Garrett Crochet, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a victory against the White Sox in his previous start. He gave up four singles while striking out seven over six innings on Saturday. 

Boston took a 3-0 lead when Devers hit a fastball from Shane Smith that left Fenway Park over the Monster in the fifth. 

Chicago tied it with a three-run seventh. Chase Meidroth had an RBI single before Robert hit a hanging sweeper. 

Smith gave up three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his fourth major league start. The 25-year-old righty, who grew up about 30 minutes north of Fenway in Danvers, Massachusetts, hit three batters in his second straight start against Boston. 

Garrett Whitlock (1-0) got the win. 

Key moment

Struggling Casas, who entered the day hitting .172, hit the second pitch halfway up the Monster against rookie Mike Vasil (0-1), who had his first major league decision.

Key stat

Crochet has allowed only a run over 13 1/3 innings in his last two starts, both against his former team, with 18 strikeouts.

Up next

White Sox RHP Sean Burke (1-3, 7.56 ERA) is set to face struggling Red Sox righty Tanner Houck (0-2, 9.16), who was tagged for 12 runs in only 2 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay on Monday.

