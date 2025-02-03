Red Sox "Truck Day" is Monday, signaling the unofficial start of Spring Training

BOSTON -- While many people rely on a groundhog to let them know when spring will arrive, folks in Boston know warmer days are ahead thanks to Red Sox "Truck Day."

It may have snowed overnight in Boston, but Monday is the unofficial start of Spring Training. Players won't hit the fields and batting cages down in Fort Myers, Florida for another week, but all their gear and everything else they'll need for Spring Training will be loaded onto the team's equipment truck outside of Fenway Park throughout the morning on Monday.

There will be a send-off celebration before the truck departs around 1 p.m. It will make a pit stop at Polar Park in Worcester where WooSox mascots and fans will give it another send-off, and then the equipment truck will make its 1,480-mile trek to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

What will be on the Red Sox equipment truck?

It's not just equipment that will be loaded onto the truck Monday morning. Just about anything and everything you connect to baseball will be packed up and shipped down to Fort Myers.

Here's a list released by the Red Sox:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 batting practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

Who drives the Red Sox equipment truck?

For the 28th straight year, Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot equipment truck for the Red Sox.

The annual "Truck Day" celebration has been a tradition for the Red Sox since 2003.

When does Red Sox Spring Training begin?

Red Sox pitchers and catchers will report for duty on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and hold their first workout the next day on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Alex Cora's team will hold its first full-squad workout on Monday, Feb. 17.

The Red Sox will play a seven-inning game against Northeastern on Friday, Feb. 21 to start the spring schedule. Boston's first Grapefruit League game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox begin the 2025 regular season on the road against the Rangers in Texas on Thursday, March 27. The team will play its home opener at Fenway Park on April 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals.