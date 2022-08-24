Red Sox tab Brayan Bello for Wednesday's start vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are turning to their top pitching prospect for Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Brayan Bello will get the start as Boston looks to snap a two-game skid, manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday night.

This will be Bello's fourth career start in the Majors, with the 23-year-old righty still searching for his first victory. Bello is 0-3 with an 8.47 ERA in his five appearances for Boston this season.

He's been on the IL since Aug. 3 with a groin strain, but Bello has looked good in his last two starts in the minors. Last Friday, Bello tossed 4.1 innings of one-run ball for the Worcester Red Sox, striking out five while allowing four hits and a pair of walks. After the first three batters of the game reached base, Bello retired 11 of the next 13 in the outing.

Bello has pitched into the fifth inning just once for Boston, so expect veteran Rich Hill to be ready out of the bullpen on Wednesday night. And the Sox are doing Bello no favors sending him out against the Blue Jays, a team that has outscored them 91-45 in their 14 matchups this season. Bello got a start against the Jays back on July 24, and surrendered five runs off nine hits in an 8-4 Boston loss.

The Red Sox have 39 games left in the season, and currently sit seven games behind the Mariners and Blue Jays for the third Wild Card spot in the American League.