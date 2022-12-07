Watch CBS News
Red Sox sign closer Kenley Jansen to two-year contract

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have made a noteworthy move in free agency.

The team signed closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year deal worth $32 million, according to Jeff Passan.

The 35-year-old Jansen led the National League with 41 saves last year, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.047 WHIP in 64 innings over 65 appearances. He had 38 saves for the Dodgers the prior season. 

Jansen made three straight All-Star teams from 2016-18, and he won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

Prior to the Jansen signing, the Red Sox had signed pitchers Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin in free agency.

Previously, the Red Sox had signed Matt Barnes to an extension, a deal inked when Barnes was in the midst of a tremendous start to the 2021 season as the team's closer. But Barnes fell apart in the second half of 2021, and he didn't quite bounce back in 2022 the way the team had hoped. Thus, the need remained open at the back end of Boston's bullpen.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 10:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

