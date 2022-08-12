The Red Sox have finally won a "series" against an AL East team

BOSTON -- Put it on the board! The Boston Red Sox have finally won a series against an American League East opponent.

It took until early August, and that "series" was a one-game meeting with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday night, but the Red Sox finally got it done. Boston beat Baltimore 4-3 thanks to a go-ahead Eric Hosmer RBI double in the sixth inning, snapping a four-game losing skid in the process.

The game was a makeup from when the first week of the season was postponed due to the MLB lockout. But the team checked with Elias Sports Bureau and the one-game showdown is indeed considered a series.

The Red Sox made sure to highlight the fact that the team earned its first series win against an AL-East opponent in the postgame notes. Xander Bogaerts, who ripped the 300th double of his career in the win, had some fun with the series victory after the win.

"That's great. Against a division rival, right? Write that up," he said. "We are back."

Boston is now 1-11-1 in its 13 series against AL East opponents this season. It wouldn't make the rest of the season much fun to watch, but it would be an awesome trivia question if this one-game series win goes down as Boston's only series victory against an AL East team this season.

The Red Sox have 11 more series against divisional foes remaining in the season, including this weekend's three-game set against the Yankees at Fenway Park. They're catching the Yankees at a great time, too, with New York dropping eight of their last 10 games.

The two rivals split a four-game series at Fenway last month, so maybe the Sox can score a legitimate series win this weekend.