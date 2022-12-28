Red Sox reportedly sign Corey Kluber to one-year deal

BOSTON -- The offseason has mostly been filled with news of players leaving Boston. On Wednesday, a free agent finally decided to sign with the Red Sox.

That players is veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber, who has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Boston that includes a player option for the 2024 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the signing on Wednesday afternoon, with Jon Heyman later reporting that the deal is for $10 million, with the option year worth $11 million.

Kluber, 36, started 31 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022 and went 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 1.213 WHIP. A two-time Cy Young winner (in 2014 and 2017 while with the Cleveland Indians), the righty is 113-71 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.112 WHIP over his 13-year career with Cleveland, Texas, New York (Yankees), and Tampa Bay.

Kluber made three straight All-Star games from 2014-16 when he was one of the best starters in baseball. He won 56 games over that span, including an 18-4 record and an MLB-best 2.25 ERA in 2017.

In the playoffs, Kluber touts a 4-4 record for his career. All four of his postseason wins came in 2016, when Cleveland made a run to the World Series. Kluber won two games in the Fall Classic against the Chicago Cubs that postseason, but the Indians lost the series in seven games.

The Kluber signing comes one day after the Red Sox lost both Rich Hill (who signed with the Pirates) and Nathan Eovaldi (who signed with the Texas Rangers) in free agency. Kluber will join Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, and Brayan Bello as starters on the Boston roster, with Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, and James Paxton other potential arms that could slot into the rotation.

Though he's no longer the dominant ace he once was, Kluber gives Boston some depth and options in the starting rotation ahead of the 2023 season.