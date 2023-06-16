Red Sox reportedly release controversial pitcher Matt Dermody

BOSTON -- Matt Dermody's time with the Red Sox is over. Boston has reportedly released the controversial pitcher.

The move was first reported by MassLive's Sean McAdam on Friday afternoon.

Dermody was called up to make a spot start for Boston against the Cleveland Guardians last week, which was met with controversy when homophobic tweets by the pitcher from 2021 resurfaced. Ahead of the start, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive that the organization was unaware of those tweets when Dermody was signed to a minor league deal in the offseason, but met with the pitcher to discuss the matter at the start of spring training.

Dermody allowed three earned runs over four innings in his start against the Guardians, and was immediately designated for assignment after the outing. He was outrighted to Triple-A and started for Worcester on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, Bloom expressed regret over Dermody's call-up to the Majors, and told the Boston Globe that the team was looking into other offensive posts on Dermody's social media account.

"We're getting our arms around what the right steps are with respect to the new info, or at least the info that's new to us," said Bloom.

Dermody, 32, was 3-2 with a 4.59 ERA for Worcester this season.