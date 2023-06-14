Chaim Bloom expresses regret over Matt Dermody's call-up, Red Sox looking into additional offensive posts

BOSTON -- Matt Dermody getting a spot start with the Red Sox last week caused a lot of controversy because of past homophobic tweets by the pitcher. Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is now expressing regret over the situation.

Dermody's tweets from 2021 resurfaced ahead of the lefty's start against the Cleveland Guardians last Thursday. Ahead of that start, Bloom said the team didn't know about those tweets when they signed Dermody in spring training, but addressed the situation with the entire team after they found out a short time later.

Now, in addition to expressing regret over calling up Dermody in the first place, the Red Sox are looking into additional offensive posts on Dermody's social media account, according to the Boston Globe.

"We pride ourselves on doing the right due diligence so that we can have the right conversations around these things. We realized as this was unfolding [after the call-up] that a process that is normally pretty robust missed some things," Bloom told the Globe's Alex Speier. "There were other concerning things on social media. We usually don't miss these types of things. In this case we did."

Dermody was designated for assignment after he allowed three runs over four innings in Boston's loss to Cleveland. He's now back in Triple-A Worcester, but that could change depending on what the team finds in this new investigation.

"We're getting our arms around what the right steps are with respect to the new info, or at least the info that's new to us," said Bloom. "That's obviously a process that we'll need to go through to figure out the best way to address it and take it into account. We certainly take it very seriously.

"We didn't have all the conversations we should have here. That's something we can't undo. It happened and we really regret it. I really regret it, because it caused pain," said Bloom. "I do believe people can learn and grow and forgiveness should be possible. But that requires having the right conversations and in this particular case, we just didn't put ourselves in a position to have them."

This is a situation the Red Sox could have easily avoided, and one that just keeps looking worse for franchise and Chaim Bloom.