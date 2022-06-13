Red Sox record four shutout victories on West Coast trip

BOSTON -- The Red Sox headed out west at the beginning of the month, coming off a rough series loss at home against the last-place Orioles and a two-game split at Fenway against the lowly Reds. Much of the positivity that had preceded those two series had waned when the Sox arrived in Oakland last Friday night.

Everything that's happened since that cross-country flight, however, has sprung the Red Sox to their best position of the season.

After sweeping the A's, the Red Sox took three of four from the Angeles before winning their weekend series in Seattle, going 8-2 on the trip to get their record to 32-29 on the season.

In doing so, the Red Sox solidified their spot in the playoff picture, in possession of the third and final wild-card spot, with the other two wild cards currently belonging to fellow AL East teams in Toronto and Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox won those games in a variety of ways, but what stands out are the the four shutouts posted by Boston pitching on the trip.

The Sox won 8-0 in a Nick Pivetta start in Oakland, before winning 1-0 in Anaheim behind a complete game shutout from Michael Wacha. A quintet of Red Sox pitchers posted a shutout two nights later, when the Red Sox again won 1-0. And the road trip ended with six pitchers combining for a shutout on Sunday in Seattle, with Rafael Devers' two-run home run in the eighth inning providing the only runs of the game.

While the Red Sox were expected to win plenty of games this year behind their potent offense, a run of four shutouts in nine games wasn't exactly in the minds of many -- or any -- prognosticators. Yet here the Red Sox are, owners of the best record (18-7) in baseball since May 18, completely altering the outlook for their entire season in short order.

Up next, the Red Sox will look to keep up their domination of the A's, who come to Fenway at 21-41, the worst record in the American League.