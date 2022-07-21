Red Sox and Mets have reportedly engaged in trade talks for first baseman Dominic Smith

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are getting nothing offensively out of their first basemen this season, and the team figures to look for an upgrade at the position at the trade deadline. That is, assuming, they are buying at the deadline.

We now have our first rumblings that the Red Sox are at least connected to a first baseman on the trade market, though it's not really a name that screams "upgrade!" for Boston. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the New York Mets have "engaged with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and others about first baseman Dom Smith."

We warned you this wasn't anything exciting. Smith, 27, is hitting just .194 with no homers and 37 strikeouts over 58 games in the majors this season. He was demoted to Triple-A in early June, but was back with the Mets by the end of the month.

He wouldn't really be much of an upgrade for Boston, either, at least not offensively. Both Bobby Dalbec (.205 average) and Franchy Cordero (.225) own higher averages than Smith, with all three snuggling around the Mendoza line.

But Smith is a former first-round pick (drafted 11th overall by the Mets in 2013) who may benefit from a change in scenery. He slashed .316/.377/.616 with 10 homers, 21 doubles, and 42 RBIs over 50 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and followed that up by hitting .244 with a career-best 58 RBIs over 145 games in 2021.

He's likely someone the Red Sox could get on the cheap, and could potentially turn things around on a new team. Or, he'll fit right in with the other guys who have been playing first for the Red Sox.