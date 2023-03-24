Is Friday's Red Sox lineup a potential preview for Opening Day?

From Bruins chasing history to Judge's new role with Patriots: Michael Hurley on all the biggest sto

BOSTON -- The Red Sox open the 2023 season in less than a week. Friday night's exhibition lineup against the Braves could be a preview of what's to come for Boston.

The lineup card that Alex Cora filled out for Friday could be the same one the manager turns in next Thursday when the Red Sox open the season against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Alex Verdugo will bat leadoff for Boston, followed by Rafael Devers, Justin Turner, and WBC star Masataka Yoshida.

Cora said over the weekend that he would like to have Devers, Turner, and Yoshida make up the heart of the order, and that's exactly what we'll see Friday night.

Here's the full Boston lineup against the Braves, who will have lefty Dylan Dodd on the mound:

1. Alex Verdugo, RF

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

3. Justin Turner, 1B

4. Masataka Yoshida, LF

5. Adam Duvall, CF

6. Triston Casas, DH

7. Christian Arroyo, 2B

8. Reese McGuire, C

9. Kiké Hernández, SS

-- Nick Pivetta, SP

That gives Boston a pair of lefties to start things off, but other than that, it's a pretty balanced lineup. The one change that could happen ahead for Opening Day is Casas moves to first base and Turner gets the start at DH.

The Red Sox will face a righty -- Baltimore's Kyle Gibson -- on Opening Day.

As for Boston's pitching, in addition to Pivetta getting the start, relievers Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen are expected to get some work in Friday night against the Braves.