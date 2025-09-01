Narváez gets 1st career pinch hit, Story hits strange homer as Red Sox beat Guardians

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Carlos Narváez had his first career pinch hit, a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning, Trevor Story had a strange homer that ticked the right fielder's glove and then the foul pole, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-4 on Monday.

Romy Gonzalez added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won for the ninth time in 12 games to improve to an AL-best 35-18 since the beginning of July. The victory pulled the Red Sox (77-62) within a percentage point of the Yankees (76-61) for the AL's top wild-card spot.

Kyle Manzardo hit a solo homer for the Guardians, who have dropped 13 of 20.

Narváez, a right-handed hitter, singled inside the first-base bag off lefty reliever Erik Sabrowski (0-1) with the bases loaded, making it 5-3.

Brayan Bello (11-6) worked through five innings, giving up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Aroldis Chapman, who finalized a $13.3 million contract extension Sunday, got the final three outs for his 28th save.

Story made it 6-3 in the sixth before Manzardo homered to right.

Key moment

Facing right-hander Jakob Junis, Story hit a 306-foot fly down the right-field line, where Jhonkensy Noel tried for a leaping catch. The ball ticked off Noel's glove and then the pole as Story stopped at second and the umpires gathered to discuss the play. It was overturned from being called foul after a crew chief review.

Key stat

Chapman extended his career-best hitless streak to 16 games, the longest in club history. It's the third longest in MLB history.

Up next

RHP Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.41 ERA) is expected to start for the Guardians on Tuesday night against Red Sox ace LHP Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.40).