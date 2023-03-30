Red Sox fans ready for Opening Day, new MLB rule changes

BOSTON - Thursday is 2023 Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox -- when they square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway.



A quick survey around the old ballpark reveals that quite a few fans are wondering what a speedier game will look like with the new rule changes -- and others are looking forward to betting from their seat atop the Green Monster.



The sizzle of sausage might be back on Lansdowne Street -- but Red Sox fever is somewhat muted.



"I'm thinking the team is pretty iffy," says fan Adam Wackler. "I don't want that -- but I think they are."



One thing for sure is that Opening Day will give many fans their first chance to see a flurry of rule changes up close.

Things like a pitch clock to end those marathon, three-and-a-half hour games.



"I think it's great," says fan Lou Paragona. "It's going to speed up the game and that's what counts."



Indeed, pitchers will get only 15 seconds to toss that next pitch - 20 seconds if a runner is on base -- and batters must be ready to hit with eight seconds left on that clock.



"People are going to be paying more attention to the game," says fan Jett Littlefield, "because if you turn your back for a few seconds you're going to miss something."

"Right, but it takes away from the art of it," says a lady who didn't want to give her name. "Part of the fun is the art of the game. I want to see it all as it's supposed to be played -- not necessarily speed it up."



Next, there's rules to encourage more hits and more runs.



Such as, no more infield overshift for 'dead pull' hitters. There must always be two infielders on each side of second base -- with a foot on the dirt.



Most fans seem to love this -- but some purists worry about altering the national pastime.



"I don't want the game changed too much," says fan Rob Bernhardt.



"I think it was good the way it was," echoes another.



There are other rule changes on the field -- but they might not impact fans as much as being able to use their phones to bet on every facet of the game -- from their seats.

Dane Daniels is all in. "I'm interested in the game itself," he says, "but obviously it's a lot more fun when you've got a little gambling on the game -- for sure."



As for fan optimism, many aren't thrilled with the Sox off-season roster moves. But some see a glimmer of hope.



"We added Kenley Jansen in the bullpen so that's a big improvement," one fan told us. "And I'm looking forward to seeing Kike Hernandez play shortstop."



Some professional oddsmakers put the Sox chances of making it to the World Series at 50-1.



But Fabian Vasquez and his wife still flew in from California to attend opening day. "I'm excited about this season," he says with a laugh. "Can't wait for tomorrow. We'll see what happens. Go Sox!"

StubHub says the Red Sox rank fourth in Major League Baseball when it comes to ticket demand. But online tickets brokers all have plenty of tickets still available for Thursday -- a bit unusual for Opening Day. And -- it's going to be awfully chilly.