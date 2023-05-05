Red Sox climb higher in AL East thanks to legitimately potent offense

BOSTON -- There was a time not all that long ago when the Red Sox' offense appeared to be doomed. With Adam Duvall suffering a fractured wrist, the main source of power was set to be stripped away from a Red Sox lineup that desperately needed it.

The concern appears to have been misguided, though, as the Red Sox' offense is -- plainly and simply -- one of the best in baseball.

The Red Sox remained hot with an 11-5 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday night, finishing off a four-game sweep and extending their win streak to six games. With a 4-0 record vs. Toronto, the Red Sox already have won more games against the Blue Jays than they did all of last season, when they went 3-16 against their neighbors to the north.

The Boston bats also exorcised some Kevin Gausman demons, as he had their number last year (3-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.088 WHIP, 47 SO, 2 BB in 34 IP). In this one, Gausman barely escaped the second inning and only lasted 3.1, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits. The Red Sox hit two home runs and a pair of doubles, maximizing damage by going 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

It was merely the latest showing in what has become an undeniably legitimate lineup. The Red Sox' team rankings bear that out.

Red Sox' Ranking In MLB

Runs: 2nd

Hits: 1st

Doubles: 1st

Home Runs: 5th

RBI: 2nd

Batting Average: 2nd

On-Base Percentage: 2nd

Slugging Percentage: 3rd

OPS: 3rd

Considering they've been without their No. 5 hitter who had a 1.544 OPS in his eight games this year, it's mighty impressive.

It's been a team-wide contribution, too, as Masataka Yoshida has the highest OPS on the team but ranks 15th in baseball with a .948 mark. Alex Verdugo is next, with the 31st-best OPS at .897. He's followed by Rafael Devers, who has the 46th-best OPS at .849, followed by Justin Turner, who's 83rd in baseball with a .766 OPS. (If Jarren Duran qualified for the league leaders, he'd certainly be higher, as he's hitting .417 with a 1.139 OPS in 60 at-bats.)

As a result, the Red Sox now sit above not just the Yankees in the AL East but also the Blue Jays. It's not by much -- a half-game, to be precise -- and it may not last too long. But the Red Sox are five games above .500, and there's no doubt that it's their offense that's gotten them there.