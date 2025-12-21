Boston Red Sox trade for veteran St. Louis Cardinals slugger Wilson Contreras

The Boston Red Sox have made a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for the second time this offseason, this time reportedly acquiring veteran slugger Wilson Contreras.

Jeff Passan reported Sunday night that the Red Sox landed the catcher, who also plays first base and DH in Boston.

Passan reported that the Red Sox will be sending righthanded pitcher Hunter Dobbins and other minor league pitchers to St. Louis in the deal.

According to the MLB insider, St. Louis receives Yhoiker Fajardo and Blake Aita in the deal and will send the Red Sox $8 million. Contreras is due to make $41.5 million over the remainder of his contract.

Earlier in the offseason, the Red Sox traded Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke to the Cardinals in a deal to acquire veteran pitcher Sonny Gray.

Last year in St. Louis, Contreras had a .257 batting average, 20 home runs and 80 RBI in 135 games.

Contreras spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago Cubs before joining the Cardinals in 2023. The righty has a career batting average of .258 and 172 home runs to date.

The veteran made the National League All-Star team three times in his career, all with the Cubs.

Boston has yet to fully replace the bat of third baseman Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants last year in a stunning trade.

The Red Sox are hoping to improve a lineup that reached the postseason, but were eliminated in the Wild Card series by the New York Yankees.