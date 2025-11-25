Sonny Gray traded to Red Sox in deal with St. Louis Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox have added to their rotation, trading two pitchers to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for veteran Sonny Gray.

The Red Sox will send pitchers Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke to the Cardinals along with a player to be named later or cash consideration. St. Louis sends Gray to Boston along with cash considerations.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the team confirmed the trade.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals will pay about half of Gray's salary. That means the Red Sox are essentially acquiring Gray on a 1-year deal worth around $21 million.

Gray is a righthanded pitcher who has a career ERA of 3.58 during 13 seasons with the Athletics, Reds, Cardinals, Twins and Yankees. Gray, who has made three All-Star teams in his career, has a record of 125-102 and 1,925 strikeouts in 339 career games.

In 2025, Gray was 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA. He had 201 strikeouts and 38 walks with the Cardinals. That led National League pitchers in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Fitts is a 25-year-old who pitched in 11 games for the Red Sox in 2025. He had an ERA of 5.00 in the big leagues and a 3.60 ERA in seven minor league starts.

Clarke, a 22-year-old, was listed by MLB.com as the organization's No. 5 prospect. The lefty pitched in Single-A Salem and High-A Salem last year. Clarke was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.