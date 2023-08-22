Red Sox calling up prospect Wilyer Abreu, with Jarren Duran heading to IL

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran is heading to the injured list, and he'll be replaced on the roster by a red-hot Red Sox prospect.

The team is calling up outfielder Wilyer Abreu, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Abreu is the 17th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox' system, according to MLB Pipeline, but he's thriving with Triple-A Worcester this season. In 86 games for the WooSox, he's batting .275 with a .930 OPS with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.

The 24-year-old Venezuela native came to the Red Sox organization along with Enmanuel Valdez as the return for Christian Vazquez in a trade between Boston and Houston last summer. He played 40 games for Portland last year after the trade, hitting .242 with a .774 OPS, before making the jump to Triple-A this season.

Duran suffered a toe injury in Sunday's game in New York, forcing him to leave the game. Duran has played in 102 games for Boston this year, hitting .295 with an .828 OPS and 24 stolen bases.