Red Sox calling up highly ranked prospect Ceddanne Rafaela

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will open up a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. One of their top prospects will be in the dugout -- and potentially in the lineup.

The Red Sox are calling up Ceddanne Rafaela from Triple-A Worcester, MLB.com's Ian Browne reported.

Big news. Rafaela is getting called up today. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 28, 2023

The 22-year-old Rafaela is ranked third among Boston's prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfielder has hit .312 at Triple-A this year with a .988 OPS. He's hit 13 doubles, 14 home runs and three triples while driving in 42 runs in 48 games. At Double-A Portland this year, he hit .294 with a .773 OPS. He played 16 games in spring training for the Red Sox, hitting .219 with a .454 OPS.

Rafaela will take the roster spot of fellow prospect Wilyer Abreu, who is heading to the paternity list.

In addition, David Hamilton is being recalled. Pablo Reyes to the IL. Wilyer Abreu to paternity list. https://t.co/CM3LhS6BSG — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 28, 2023

Rafaela was Boston's minor league defensive player of the year in 2021 and 2022, playing primarily in center field while also spending time at both middle infield spots.