Reagle Music Theater's summer workshop a 'passing down of knowledge' to kids

WALTHAM - From singing, to dancing, to acting and more, kids at Reagle Music Theater's summer workshop are learning every aspect of what it takes to put on a great performance.

The Waltham program focuses on education, putting a priority on process over product.

"Whether they end up having a career in the arts or not, theater education is crucial. Communication, listening skills, empathy, how to be empathic towards one another, how to be a team player," the theater's artistic director, Rachel Bertone, told WBZ-TV.

Jack Mullen, a professional actor who appeared in Matilda on Broadway when he was a child, is one of several guest teachers.

"It's a passing down of knowledge, it's a passing down and making sure the younger generations get that," he told WBZ.

The theater's education director, Kate Sheridan, says that professional insight makes a big impact on the kids.

"When a Broadway performer can come in and say some pretty high level stuff, and they go 'Oh I do know that, because I already learned that at Regal,'" she said.

Many of their current staff members were once workshop students who've returned to inspire the next generation of theater lovers.

Reagle's summer workshop runs for four weeks, but there are also four-day workshops in both February and April.

There are also scholarships available to make the program as accessible as possible.

For more information, visit their website.