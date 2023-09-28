Rays beat Red Sox 5-0

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON - Tyler Glasnow pitched five scoreless innings in his final start before the postseason, combining with four relievers on a three-hitter and leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Josh Lowe had three hits, including a home run, and Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, which has clinched a wild-card berth can and still catch the Orioles for the American League East title.

With their 82nd loss, the Red Sox are guaranteed to finish below .500 for the third time in four seasons. They have clinched at least a share of last place in the division - also for the third time in four seasons.

Glasnow (10-7) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine while throwing just 70 pitches to snap a personal two-game losing streak. It was his first scoreless outing since August, and just his second of the season. Andrew Kittredge, Jake Diekman, Chris Devenski and Robert Stephenson each pitched a scoreless inning.

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello (12-11) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out three in six innings.

Lowe hit a solo homer in the second inning, and the Rays made it 3-0 in the fourth when they started the inning with three straight singles, scoring one run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and a second on Manuel Margot's double.

Lowe had his third hit to lead off the sixth and scored on Paredes' homer to make it 5-0.

TOUGH CROWD

The attendance for the Fenway finale of 34,559 brought the season total to 2.67 million - about 50,000 more than last year, but worse than every other non-pandemic year since 2002.

UP NEXT

Rays: Have Thursday off before opening a season-ending three-game series in Toronto. RHP Aaron Civale (7-4) will pitch the opener for Tampa Bay.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (6-4) will face Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (12-5) on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game, season-ending series in Baltimore.