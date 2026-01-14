Ranger Suárez reportedly signs 5-year, $130 million deal with Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have made a significant addition to their pitching rotation, just days after losing veteran infielder Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. The team has reportedly added former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez.

According to multiple reports, including Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boston has signed the left-hander Suárez to a 5-year contract worth $130 million.

Suárez spent the first eight years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was named to the National League All-Star team in 2024.

For his career, Suárez has a record of 53-37, an ERA of 3.38 and 705 strikeouts.

Last season, Suárez logged 157.1 innings, allowing 57 runs and striking out 151 batters.

Suárez spent early parts of his career as a relief pitcher before becoming a starter full-time in 2022.

He joins a rotation projected to include left-hander Garrett Crochet, right-handers Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello along with possibly right-hander Tanner Houck.

Suárez declined a $22,025,000 qualifying offer from the Phillies, who get an additional draft pick after the fourth round this July as compensation.

In the postseason, Suárez has been strong. He has an ERA of 1.48 in 42.2 innings pitched over the course of 11 games.

Though the Red Sox have made several trades this offseason, Suárez marks the team's first free agent signing.

Over the weekend, Bregman left Boston to sign a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs.