Roche: Duped and disappointed by Alex Bregman's departure from Boston Red Sox

Like most Boston Red Sox fans, I was "all in" on Alex Bregman.

I feel duped and disappointed now that he's left Boston for the Chicago Cubs.

After watching the way things unfolded last season, I was convinced Bregman and the Red Sox were the perfect combination. They loved each other. The Red Sox young and promising core loved him. "Player-coach" was a phrase we saw thrown around. Bregman was great at relaying tips and lessons to the coaches and players. He was a tremendous resource who generated enormous respect.

I thought Bregman loved being here and playing for this historic franchise. Boston was a great city to raise a family.

But in the end, it just ended.

I thought Alex Bregman would be like Jason Varitek and tell his agent Scott Boras something like, "Shop me around all you want, but just know that I want to stay in Boston. End of story." I know Tek was in Boston a lot longer, but Bregman seemed to understand what he had here - a chance to win a title every season for years to come with a great manager in a top market.

I guess the Chicago Cubs give Bregman a lot of that, as well as $175 million and a no-trade clause.

As for the Red Sox? I thought they would find a way to keep Bregman here. A larger annual average value for 3 years. A 4-or-5 year deal with easy incentives (games played, wins, etc.) on the back end to bump up the contract. Maybe some playoff and World Series incentives. Find a way to make it work. Figure it out.

I was wrong.

Who will replace Bregman in the Red Sox lineup? Bo Bichette? I'd be surprised if the Red Sox give the 27-year-old a $300 million deal.

A trade could be made to acquire a Brendan Donovan, Nico Hoerner or Isaac Paredes.

But, none of them are Alex Bregman.

I thought Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow would be "all in" after the promising 2025 season we witnessed with blossoming young stars like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early to go along with Trevor Story, Jarren Duran, Carlos Narváez, Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock.

Add them in with Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, Willson Contreras, a healthy Triston Casas and more.

And, of course Bregman.

I thought that the least Boston would do is re-sign Bregman. The very least.

When you look back at the Red Sox World Series winners during the Henry/Werner era, the offseason before was always key.

Prior to 2004, the Sox traded for Curt Schilling and signed Keith Foulke.

Prior to 2007, the Sox signed Dice-K Matsuzaka and before that had brought in Mike Lowell and Josh Beckett.

Prior to 2013, the Sox brought in Mike Napoli, Shane Victorino, Jonny Gomes and Ryan Dempster.

Prior to and during 2018, the Sox brought in JD Martinez, Steve Pearce and Nathan Eovaldi.

They're heading the opposite way this offseason.

Now, I know there's a month until spring training and things can still happen. Heck, they could happen during the season or at the trade deadline.

However, as we sit here on January 11th, I feel duped.