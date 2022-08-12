Randolph crash leaves 4 seriously injured

RANDOLPH - An early-morning crash at the junction of I-93 and Route 24 in Randolph left one man with life-threatening injuries and three more people seriously injured on Friday.

State Police said a Dodge van, owned by Enterprise Fleet Management and carrying five people, went over the guardrail on I-93 at the Route 24 South ramp in Randolph, near the Canton line, at about 5:43 a.m.

A volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance stopped to assist the victims of the crash and provided emergency aid along with first responders.

Four people were transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, including the driver, a 23-year-old man from South Windsor, Connecticut; a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut; and a 29-year-old Connecticut man whose hometown was not identified. A 30-year-old woman from Vernon, Connecticut, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All were employees of a company that provides inventory services to other businesses and were on their way to a job site when the van crashed.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The right lane was closed until 9:30 a.m.