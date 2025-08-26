Randolph armed robbery leads to police crash

Randolph police crash while searching for robber who held up cashier at gunpoint

Randolph police crash while searching for robber who held up cashier at gunpoint

Randolph police crash while searching for robber who held up cashier at gunpoint

Two Randolph police cruisers collided while they were searching for an armed robber who held up Prestige Gas on Tuesday.

Afternoon robbery in Randolph

Police said they responded to the gas station at about 1:20 p.m. after a robber armed with a black semiautomatic handgun held up the store, then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video wearing a blue Red Sox baseball hat over a ski mask as cash is being stuffed into a gray plastic bag.

"It's scary. For him, it was scary," said store owner Simon Massih. "He came in, and he had a mask and a glove, and he had a gun, and he put it at the cashier. He take the money, and he left."

But the search for the suspect turned into a crash as two Randolph police cruisers collided at Mitchell and Royal streets.

An armed robber held up Prestige Gas in Randolph. Surveillance video

"It's pretty crazy," neighbors say



The impact startled neighbors out of their homes.

"I just happened to come out into my kitchen, and I looked, and I saw the cruiser on the back of the big trailer and all the commotion," said neighbor Lorraine Smith.

The officers driving the cruisers were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to be OK.

"It's pretty crazy. We don't usually see this stuff around here, but it's unbelievable," said neighbor Jonathan Davis.

The robbery and crash are still under investigation. Anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.