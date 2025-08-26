Watch CBS News
Local News

Randolph armed robbery leads to police crash

By
Tammy Mutasa
Tammy Mutasa
Tammy Mutasa joined WBZ-TV as a multi-skilled journalist in January 2023.
Read Full Bio
Tammy Mutasa

/ CBS Boston

Randolph police crash while searching for robber who held up cashier at gunpoint
Randolph police crash while searching for robber who held up cashier at gunpoint 02:20

Two Randolph police cruisers collided while they were searching for an armed robber who held up Prestige Gas on Tuesday.

Afternoon robbery in Randolph  

Police said they responded to the gas station at about 1:20 p.m. after a robber armed with a black semiautomatic handgun held up the store, then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video wearing a blue Red Sox baseball hat over a ski mask as cash is being stuffed into a gray plastic bag.

"It's scary. For him, it was scary," said store owner Simon Massih. "He came in, and he had a mask and a glove, and he had a gun, and he put it at the cashier. He take the money, and he left."

But the search for the suspect turned into a crash as two Randolph police cruisers collided at Mitchell and Royal streets.

tammy-8pm-pkg-randolph-frame-202.jpg
An armed robber held up Prestige Gas in Randolph. Surveillance video

"It's pretty crazy," neighbors say  


The impact startled neighbors out of their homes.

"I just happened to come out into my kitchen, and I looked, and I saw the cruiser on the back of the big trailer and all the commotion," said neighbor Lorraine Smith.

The officers driving the cruisers were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to be OK.

"It's pretty crazy. We don't usually see this stuff around here, but it's unbelievable," said neighbor Jonathan Davis.

The robbery and crash are still under investigation. Anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

Tammy Mutasa

Tammy Mutasa joined WBZ-TV as a multi-skilled journalist in January 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue