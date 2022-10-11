Raiders WR Davante Adams facing potential suspension for shoving cameraman after loss to Chiefs

BOSTON -- Nothing is going well for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, and the team's top receiver is now facing a potential suspension for his actions following Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams left the field in a huff following Las Vegas' 30-29 defeat in Kansas City, after his team had blown a 17-0 lead in the first half. For some reason, head coach Josh McDaniels had his team go for two after Adams had hauled in a 48-yard touchdown with 4:27 left to play, and when the Raiders came up short on the conversion, they trailed 30-29.

On their final possession, Adams and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided on a fourth-and-1 pass from Derek Carr, which fell incomplete and essentially ended the game for Las Vegas. Adams slammed his helmet on the ground in frustration, and the Raiders dropped to 1-4 on the season with the loss.

Adams was visibly miffed as he made his way off the field after the game, and he took his anger out on a cameraman who happened to be in his way. On his way to the tunnel, Adams shoved a cameraman out of his way and to the ground.

It's not a good look for Adams, the Raiders, or the NFL.

Davante Adams with the post-game shove pic.twitter.com/H7YEoAwoRR — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 11, 2022

Adams apologized on Twitter shortly after the shove and again in his post-game press conference. But now he's facing discipline from the NFL.

That discipline, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, could even come in the form of a suspension.

Adams was acquired over the offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, and is up to 29 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He had three catches for 124 yards on Monday night, including touchdowns of 58 and 48 yards.

But with the Raiders blowing their first-half lead and Adams coming up short in crunch time, he was not a happy camper after the game. His actions following the loss may now cost him some time on the field, adding to what has already been a frustrating season for the Las Vegas Raiders.