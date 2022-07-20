How Red Sox players fared at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

BOSTON -- The Red Sox had three players in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game. If you blinked you may have missed them.

Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez all represented the Red Sox at the Midsummer Classic, but were a combined 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two strikeouts.

Devers started at third for the American League and hit third in the lineup. He worked a seven-pitch walk in his first and only at-bat in the top of the first, but was retired at second when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded into an inning-ending fielder's choice.

Devers was replaced by Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning.

Bogaerts entered the game defensively in the bottom of the fourth and got his lone at-bat in the top of the sixth. He faced Arizona lefty Joe Mantiplu, but struck out swinging on five pitches to end the frame.

Martinez came into the game in the seventh inning as a pinch-hitter for Miguel Cabrera, and struck out on three pitches against Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams. Martinez got another at-bat in the top of the ninth, but grounded out to third to end the inning.

That was it for current Red Sox in the 3-2 win by the American League. But former Red Sox had plenty to do with the outcome of the exhibition.

Mookie Betts (L.A. Dodgers) hit second for the National League and drove in a run in his first and only at-bat. He clubbed an RBI single against American League starter Shane McClanahan, part of a two-run first inning for the NL. Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) was 0-for-2 for the National League with a strikeout.

Andrew Benintendi (Kansas City Royals) was 0-for-2 with a strikeout for the AL in his first All-Star Game, and Martin Perez (Texas Rangers) tossed a perfect bottom of the fifth, inducing three groundouts.