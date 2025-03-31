Rafael Devers starts season 0 for 16 with MLB-record 12 strikeouts in Red Sox's first 4 games

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers became the first major leaguer to strike out 12 times in a season's first four games.

Devers went 0 for 4 with two more strikeouts Sunday in Boston's 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Devers' latest mark for futility came a day after he became the first big leaguer to be fanned 10 times in the first three games of a season.

He's 0 for 16, though he did draw a two-out walk in the ninth Sunday to keep the inning alive and put the potential tying run in scoring position.

The 12 strikeouts broke the previous record of 11 in the first four games, which had been done four times previously since 1901, according to Sportradar.

Rafael Devers walks in the dugout on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero / AP

Brent Rooker of the Athletics struck out 11 times to open last season. The others were Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2020, Minnesota's Byron Buxton in 2017 and Houston's Brett Wallace in 2013.

Devers is now solely the Red Sox DH after their offseason acquisition of third baseman Alex Bregman. Boston manage Alex Cora said Devers will be back in the lineup Monday in Baltimore, despite left-hander Cade Povich being on the hill for the Orioles.

Red Sox offense struggling

Devers is not the only Red Sox hitter struggling to start the 2025 season. Boston's combined .194 average during the first series of the season has the Red Sox sitting 24th in the Major Leagues, while the team's .583 OPS isn't much better at 23rd.

Leadoff hitter Jarren Duran is just 4-for-16 at the plate with three strikeouts and just one walk. Trevor Story is 2-for-12 with three strikeouts, while Triston Casas is 1-for-16 with seven K's. Ceddanne Rafaela is just 1-for-12 out of the No. 9 spot.

Newcomer Alex Bregman is just 4-for-17 at the dish with four strikeouts. He struck out to end Sunday's loss with the tying run on second, capping off a 1-for-5 afternoon for the third baseman.

The Red Sox came up hitless with runners in scoring position on Sunday, going 0-for-12 in those opportunities. They were just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in Saturday's 4-3 loss, and left 32 runners on base while going 6-for-41 with runners in scoring position for the series.

Only Wilyer Abrue (7-for-10 with two doubles, two, homers, six RBI, and five walks) and rookie Kristian Campbell (6-for-14, homer, two doubles) are doing anything with the bat for Boston. Players not named Abreu and Campbell are hitting just .118 for Boston with 38 strikeouts to start the year.

The Red Sox now head to Baltimore for three games against the Orioles before returning to Fenway Park for their home opener on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.