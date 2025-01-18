A quick TikTok video changed everything for Massachusetts restaurant

QUINCY - A viral TikTok video lasted 11 seconds, but it made a huge impact on Oriental Gourmet on Vernon Street in Quincy.

"It's been so cool! It's a little surreal actually," said Stephanie Law. Her parents own the Oriental Gourmet and serve up traditional Vietnamese and Chinese dishes.

Just a quick video

Stephanie noticed the restaurant was empty of customers during the holidays, so she shot a video of the empty restaurant, writing "My dad opened on his day off and was so excited for New Year's but no one is coming."

Then she posted the video on TikTok.

"It made me really sad actually," Stephane said.

And that video tugged on a lot of heartstrings, gaining close to 2 million likes and thousands of comments on TikTok.Stephanie Law

"They're like 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to come right away! It was amazing to see all the support that we got," Stephanie said.

TikTok users turned into new customers, showing up at the doors to support this small business.

A love of cooking and a way to survive

Dwayne Law, Stephanie's father and owner of the Oriental Gourment, said he was surprised by the video's success.

"It just take my breath away. Oh my God, this is more than I expected," Dwayne said.

Dwayne and his wife are both Chinese and grew up in Vietnam.

"They emigrated here when they were very young. My mom didn't go to college. My dad dropped out of college," Stephanie said.

And Dwayne's love of cooking became a means of survival.

"Pandemic came, and I have to stop - everything. I feel so bad for myself... I couldn't do anything for two years," Dwayne said.

Quincy community offers support

The outpouring of support means much to the Law family. Customers have come in, eaten and made their own TikTok videos, shining a light on Oriental Gourmet.

"I wanted everyone else to be able to experience it as well," Stephanie said.

Now, many more people know about Dwayne and Oriental Gourmet, thanks to his daughter and an 11-second TikTok video.

"It mean a lot. I can't speak with the words. All I say... just very thank you for all those people," Dwayne said.

