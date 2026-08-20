Quincy blocked from installing $850,000 Catholic saint statues outside public building by Massachusetts high court

The city of Quincy's plans to install two pricey statues of Catholic saints at the entrance to a new public safety building remain on hold.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld a judge's injunction that temporarily blocks the installation of 10-foot-tall statues of St. Michael and St. Florian, which the city says are important symbols to first responders.

St. Michael and St. Florian are the patron saints of police and firefighters. The statue of St. Michael depicts him standing on top of the head of a demon.

Statues of St. Michael and St. Florian CBS Boston

The American Civil Liberties Union is representing Quincy residents of different religious faiths who say the statues are overtly religious and unconstitutional. Others are unhappy with the roughly $850,000 price tag.

The high court said there's merit to the plaintiffs' case that the statues are "closely affiliated with a particular religion."

"They thus may convey to observing members of the public implicit government support for that religion and, as a result, subordination of other religions," the ruling stated.

Quincy Mayor Tom Koch is not backing down and has downplayed the religious meaning of the statues.

"Quincy's firefighters and police put their lives on the line for this city every day, and these statues were chosen to honor their bravery, service, and sacrifice," his office said in a statement. "This decision is disappointing, but it is preliminary, and we will continue to fight for the ability to commemorate our first responders as the law permits."

One of the plaintiffs said she's "thrilled" with the ruling as the case continues through the court system.

"I believe that Quincy should be a place where we welcome people from all faiths and backgrounds," Quincy resident Claire Fitzmaurice said in a statement. "To have these imposing religious statues looming over the entrance of the public safety building would fly in the face of that pluralistic ideal — especially as our city continues to grow more diverse."