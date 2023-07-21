Props stolen from Vermont set of 'Beetlejuice 2' movie

EAST CORINTH, Vt. - State Police in Vermont are looking for the thieves who stole movie props from the set of "Beetlejuice 2."

The sequel to the 1988 movie is currently filming in East Corinth, Vermont, near the New Hampshire border. Police said a pickup truck drove up to a lamppost decorated with a giant pumpkin on Village Road last week, took the entire lamppost down and drove off with it.

The statue was stolen from the cemetery in East Corinth, Vermont, where the movie is being filmed. Vermont State Police

An abstract statue was also reported stolen near the cemetery. Police said the statue weighs about 150 pounds.

The movie is due to come out in September 2024.