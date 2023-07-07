Proposed bill would require beauty workers to recognize signs of domestic violence

BOSTON — A bill has been proposed in the Massachusetts State House that would require beauty workers to be trained to recognize signs of domestic violence.

Under the legislation, beauty schools would be responsible for incorporating a one-hour training on domestic violence and the signs into their curriculum.

All current hairstylists, barbers, nail technicians, and other beauty-industry workers would have to take an in-person or online course when their license is up for renewal.

The bill would also require beauty-industry professionals to direct victims toward resources that could help them escape their abuser.