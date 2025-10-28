Marcus Jones, New England Patriots agree to contract extension

The New England Patriots have reached a contract extension with Marcus Jones, the cornerback and electrifying punt returner.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported the extension on Tuesday afternoon. The NFL insiders reported that the deal includes three new years. Financial details of the extension were not immediately known.

The Patriots confirmed the extension themselves on social media, though the team did not release terms of the deal.

Jones is in his fourth season with the Patriots and was set to hit free agency in the offseason.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the Patriots selected him 85th overall out of Houston.

During his rookie season, Jones had two interceptions and 39 tackles. He was also named All-Pro punt returner that year.

Jones' 2023 season was cut short due to a torn labrum he suffered against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. But Jones bounced back last year, playing 14 games and making a career-high 58 tackles.

Jones has gotten off to a strong start under Mike Vrabel in the coach's first season leading the Patriots. The cornerback has two interceptions in eight games and also electrified the fans at Gillette Stadium when he returned a punt 87 yards to the house against the Carolina Panthers.

In total that day, Jones set a single-game franchise record with 167 return yards, passing Mike Haynes' previous record of 157 punt return yards.

Jones turned 27 years old last week.

The Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.