U.K. travelers arriving in Boston describe relief over arrest of former Prince Andrew

The arrest of former Prince Andrew for alleged misconduct in public office was the main topic of conversation for passengers arriving at Boston Logan International Airport from London on Tuesday. Andrew was arrested for suspected misconduct in public office for allegedly revealing confidential government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Reactions from the arrest rippled around the world as it marked the first time in centuries that a senior royal had been arrested.

Medfield resident Mike Power said news of the arrest broke while he was at the airport in London.

"All of a sudden we saw it coming up on the screens. Literally on our phones, on the screens on the TV in the lounge, everywhere saying this news and you could see all the Brits turn and watch," he said. "It was crazy to watch that."

How the U.K. feels about Prince Andrew arrest

Former British Consulate official Shannon Felton Spence, who previously served as head of politics, policy and communication for the consulate, said many in the United Kingdom see the arrest as a step toward accountability.

"There's never going to be any way for Andrew to rehab his image, and I also don't think the people's opinion of him can get much lower," Felton Spence said. "Maybe a sense of relief that this is now in the hands of the proper authorities."

British officials confirmed that Andrew was arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office. In a statement, King Charles said, "The law must take its course," and said he would not comment further on the arrest. To read his full statement, click here.

Spence said the royal family's response reflects a significant shift in tone.

"I hope there is some sentiment that the king did the right thing because I do feel like the king and the Prince of Wales did the right thing here," she said. "And I hope there is a sense of relief here that there is some justice."

"I don't think I would use the word happy because I think this is a really horrible situation, but I just think people just want the right thing to happen, and if someone's done something wrong than they should be accountable for that," said U.K. resident Polly White.

Spence added that people believe additional high-profile arrests could follow as investigations continue.

Elected official calls for U.S. to take action

In the United States, some officials pointed to the arrest as an example of decisive action abroad and urged the federal government to do more in response to high-profile allegations at home.

"Look what the British government is doing in light of the evidence and look what the United States government's doing; nothing," said Representative Stephen Lynch of South Boston.