Here's what's in the Epstein files about former Prince Andrew

Years of accusations stemming from former Prince Andrew's close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein culminated Thursday in a moment long sought by survivors of Epstein's abuse, when King Charles III's brother was arrested. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest is related to suspected misconduct in public office, not his actions with young women linked to Epstein.

The arrest came less than three weeks after a massive trove of files released by the U.S. Justice Department included a series of potentially incriminating documents that appear to show Andrew shared confidential government information with Epstein when he was a British government trade envoy, as well as new photos of him with unidentified young women.

Andrew, as U.K. trade envoy, may have shared confidential info with Epstein

Emails to Epstein from a sender labeled "The Duke" show forwarded reports from overseas trade missions. One is referred to as a "confidential brief." Andrew held the title Duke of York at the time.

King Charles initiated the process of stripping his brother of his royal titles in October, and evicted him from his royal mansion in February.

The 2010 emails show that Mountbatten-Windsor went on a two-week tour of Southeast Asia in his role as a U.K. special representative for international trade and investment, which he held from 2001-2011.

The emails were signed "A" and the signature block includes, "HRH The Duke of York KG," which was his previous title. The original email forwarded to Epstein included a signature indicating it was sent by a "Special Adviser to HRH Duke of York."

The confidential information included "visit reports" from Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, and a "confidential brief produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand Province for International Investment Opportunities."

The brief discusses investment opportunities explored by the then-Duke of York.

Photos of Andrew with women

One photo in the cache of millions of files shows a man who appears to be Andrew laying across the laps of several women, whose faces have been redacted, with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell standing in the background.

Another set of photos shows a man who appears to be him hunched on his hands and knees over a woman who is lying prone on the floor. Her face is also redacted.

Email to Maxwell from "A"

Much like the email with potentially confidential information sent to Epstein, a 2001 email to Maxwell, signed by "A," asks if she has found "new inappropriate friends" for the writer to spend time with and have "fun."

The writer, "A," says in the message that they are with the royal family at the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The Aug. 16, 2001 email, sent from an email handle identifying the user only as "The Invisible Man," said: "I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day."

Emails between Andrew's lawyer and the Justice Department

Several email exchanges from 2020 show Andrew's attorney Gary Bloxsome asking U.S. Justice Department officials to stop making public statements about Andrew — and in particular to stop contradicting the former prince's statement that he wanted to cooperate with authorities.

Prosecutors repeatedly said if Andrew was in fact serious about cooperating with the federal investigation, their doors were open. One exchange hinted at the diplomatic delicacy of dealing with matters related to the prince. Bloxsome wrote that before his client could cooperate, Bloxsome would "need to gather information from the Royal Household and others."

The FBI knew in 2011 of allegations against Andrew, matching those made by Virginia Giuffre

A 2011 FBI report, which appears to be a record of statements provided by a survivor, alleges that then-Prince Andrew knowingly had sex with a 17-year-old girl. The content of the allegations matches those previously made by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked to engage in sex with Andrew when she was a teenager. Giuffre died by suicide last year at 41. Her family thanked British police on Thursday after his arrest was announced, even though he was not detained in relation to Giuffre's accusations.

The FBI report says Epstein, Maxwell and Andrew were at a nightclub in London when Epstein and Maxwell asked Andrew to guess the age of a girl, whose name is redacted in the document. It shows that he correctly guessed she was 17.

The report adds that Andrew was "grabbing her waist and fondling her on the dance floor" and when they went back to Maxwell's London residence, they went into a bathroom and engaged in sexual activity. Two months later, the girl went to Epstein's Manhattan townhouse and gave Andrew an erotic massage, the report says.

In 2019, Andrew denied in an interview with BBC Newsnight that he ever had sex with Giuffre, saying bluntly: "It didn't happen."

Giuffre sued him in 2021, and the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed sum.

Ghislaine Maxwell draft statement appears to confirm authenticity of Virginia Giuffre photo with Andrew

An email of a draft statement in the files appears to have been sent from Maxwell to Epstein in January 2015. In the email, Maxwell focuses on a redacted person whom she says made accusations in the media against her and Andrew, and who is, in Maxwell's words, "selling her memoirs to the highest bidder."

The redacted person Maxwell discussed appears to be Giuffre, based on the details she describes, including that lawyer Brad Edwards represented the person.

Maxwell said in the email that she met the redacted person who was working as a masseuse at Mar-a-Lago and that Epstein interviewed the redacted person to be his masseuse. Maxwell claims she understood her to be over the age of 18. Giuffre would have been 16 at this time, according to her own account.

Maxwell said in 2001 that she was in London and that the redacted person met some of her friends, including then-Prince Andrew. She also said a picture was taken, and adds that she never asked the redacted person to give Andrew a massage.

A well-known photo that Giuffre said was taken in March 2001 appears to show Andrew with his arm around her waist, with Maxwell grinning in the background. Maxwell has sometimes claimed it was fake.

A photo reprinted in Virginia Giuffre's posthumously published memoir, "Nobody's Girl," which she said was taken in 2001 showing her with then-Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after she was convicted in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls. She was transferred from a federal correctional facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to a lower-security facility in Bryan, Texas, last year after she was interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. No reason was given for the move.