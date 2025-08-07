Why is it so hard to find a primary care physician in Massachusetts? There's several reasons.

Finding a primary care physician in Massachusetts is getting harder and harder - here's why.

Finding a primary care physician in Massachusetts is getting harder and harder - here's why.

Finding a primary care physician in Massachusetts is getting harder and harder - here's why.

While Massachusetts is a health care leader, it's actually quite difficult to find a primary care physician in the state and doctors said there's several reasons why.

"We're facing a shrinking share of primary care physicians," according to Dr. Olivia Liao, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, making it difficult for patients to secure standard medical appointments. "We are in the middle of a major public health crisis."

Patients left waiting for appointments

Some patients said they've been left waiting weeks—or longer—for appointments. Residents like Kelly McGarth and Margarite Whetstone expressed frustration over delays.

"It's definitely concerning because they don't always get back to you and you can't always get in to see them if they don't have enough staff," said McGarth.

"It's taking too long to get appointments sometimes, we need to be seen right away," Whetstone added.

Others, like Pat Mcugh, have been left without a primary care provider altogether.

"I got put on a few waitlists, still haven't heard anything back," said Mcugh. He told WBZ-TV that he's currently suffering from a sinus infection, but rather than waiting for an opportunity, he plans to visit an urgent care clinic instead. "It's convenient, it's there."

While urgent care offers a quick fix, Liao warned the lack of follow-ups and continuity can become an issue.

"It's not the best solution for a primary care or chronic diseases," said Liao, emphasizing the value of consistent care from a doctor who knows a patient's history. "The primary care doctor who really knows you and is able to take care of you, they often can practice in a more efficient fashion."

Why is there a shortage?

The reasons behind the shortage are complex. Liao said high medical school costs and lower salaries compared to specialists are major deterrents for entering primary care.

In an effort to address the growing problem, CVS and Massachusetts General Hospital recently announced a partnership to offer primary care services through MinuteClinics at local pharmacies. Still, Liao noted, "I don't think there's going to be one easy solution."

Despite the challenges, patients like Mcugh remain hopeful.

"Personally, I am going to keep trying just because I do need a primary care," said Mcugh.