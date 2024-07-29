Pride flags vandalized at 2 Natick churches, pastor says "everyone is welcome"

NATICK - When Rev. Cindy Worthington-Berry arrived at First Congregational Church to preside over Sunday service this past weekend, she immediately knew something was wrong. "I could tell as I came around the corner that that banner was gone because I couldn't see rainbow colors anymore, I could just see black and white," she said.

A banner celebrating 20 years as an "open and affirming" church to the LGBTQIA+ community, plus three flags - representing pride, transgender support, and mental health support - had all been taken down.

Flags outside First Congregational Church in Natick. CBS Boston

Down the street at Christ Lutheran Church in Natick, the "Peace" rainbow flag had been ripped down. "It's disheartening, it's saddening, it makes you a little bit angry to begin with," explained Pastor Christephor Gilbert, who identifies as LGBT and lives in town with his husband. "It's not unusual that we have... I would say, beloved neighbors and siblings that have very different views than we do when it comes to inclusion."

Christian flag, banner left at churches

The pastors at both locations knew the vandalism incidents were connected because the vandals left the same evidence: a banner that read "Jesus is King," a generic Christian flag, and several copies of the same two-page letter tucked into doorways.

"The letter used a few scripture passages, taken totally out of context," Rev. Worthington-Berry explained. "They took the scripture passages and use them as evidence that God has any issue with people who are LGBTQIA."

Police investigating incidents

Natick police confirmed to WBZ they are investigating the incidents. "We are looking at a timeframe between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning," a statement from Deputy Chief Brian Lauzon read. "Currently having no suspects, we are canvassing both areas for available video...We have been in contact with the Commonwealth Fusion Center to make a suspicious activity report, along with a request to see if any similar incidents were reported in our area."

Pastors spread message of inclusion

The pastors at both churches want to use the hateful vandalism incident as an opportunity to spread a message of inclusion. "Christian tradition has done so much damage," Rev. Worthington-Berry said. "It is critical for Christian pastors, like myself to stand up and declare the way in which God loves all people, to proclaim the teachings of Jesus, that the kingdom of God is near, that God's love is found in all of us."

"Everyone is welcome," Pastor Gilbert added. "We are all children of God, we are all made in the image of God, regardless, and inclusive of what their identity is."

Both pastors tell WBZ they have been touched by an outpouring of support from the town and community.