Pregnant woman hit by bullet in Manchester, NH, home

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A pregnant woman was hit by a stray bullet that entered her home Friday night.

Police said the bullet entered the home, which was in the area of Bell and Hall streets, from a Belmont Street apartment. Police said the occupants of the Belmont Street apartment barricaded themselves in the home. The Manchester Police SWAT was able to resolve the matter without additional conflict.

From left, Timothy Walsh, Joseph Ricci, Corey Raikes, Matthew Iannotti and Cody Duarte were arrested for resisting arrest after an investigation into the shooting of a pregnant woman led Manchester Police to an apartment where they allegedly barricaded themselves in. Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department

Police found five men in the apartment: Joseph Ricci, 27; Corey Raikes, 27; Matthew Iannotti, 23; Cody Duarte, 28; and Timothy Walsh, 20, all of Manchester. All five were arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition is stable. Police say the unborn child was not harmed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department.