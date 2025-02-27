Watch CBS News
Powerball prizes worth $1 million and $50,000 expiring soon in Massachusetts if they're not claimed

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Check your old Powerball tickets. Prizes worth $1 million and $50,000 are expiring soon in Massachusetts unless lottery players step up to claim them. 

Both winning tickets were sold in April 2024 when the Powerball jackpot climbed to more than $1 billion. A man in Oregon eventually won the $1.3 billion prize. 

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes before they become worthless.

Unclaimed Powerball tickets

The million-dollar winner was sold on April 6 at Route 110 Convenience in Methuen. The winning numbers were 22-27-44-52-69 with a Powerball of 9.

The ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a 7-Eleven on Main Street in North Reading. The winnings numbers were 19-24-40-42-56 with a Powerball of 23.

Where do you claim a lottery prize in Massachusetts?

Prizes under $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester. The million-dollar winner would have to go to Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim their prize.

In 2023, a West Roxbury man claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash win just 11 days before it would have expired because his wife saw a news story about the unclaimed prize. He had forgotten that he bought the ticket but managed to find it just in time in a drawer. 

The current Powerball jackpot is up to $272 million, with the one-time cash prize option estimated to be $124 million. The next drawing is on Saturday. 

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

