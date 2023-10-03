Powerball winning tickets worth $100,000 and $50,000 sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing. But several winning tickets with smaller but still sizable prizes were sold in Massachusetts, according to the state Lottery.

Monday's winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and a Powerball of 5.

In Worcester, a Shell gas station on Plantation Street sold a $100,000 Power Play winner that matched four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball.

There were six tickets sold in the state that won $50,000 prizes. Those stores are:

Millis - One Stop Liquors

Hyde Park - Lank's Wine & Liquor

Worcester - Honey Farms

Duxbury - Nouria Energy

Brockton - Stop & Shop

West Springfield - The Big E

Wednesday night's drawing is set to be the third-largest in Powerball history. The record, from last November, is just over $2 billion.

A single jackpot winner on Wednesday would take home an estimated $551.7 million before taxes, if they choose the cash option.