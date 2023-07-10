Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots top $1.1 billion combined

BOSTON - Jackpots continue to climb for both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

Monday night's Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $675 million, with a cash option of just over $340 million before taxes. No one has won the big prize since April 19, and it's now the ninth largest prize in the game's history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot on Monday are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $480 million with a cash option of almost $241 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

Massachusetts has been a lucky spot for Mega Millions this year. In January, jackpots of $33 million and $31 million were won in tickets sold in the state on consecutive weeks.

Locally, the Megabucks Doubler jackpot is $7.9 million. The drawing is Wednesday and tickets are $1 each.