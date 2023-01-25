$31 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Belchertown, Massachusetts Stop & Shop

Lottery to start selling $50 scratch ticket in Massachusetts

BELCHERTOWN - The sole winning ticket for Tuesday night's $31 million Mega Millions drawing was bought at a Western Massachusetts grocery store.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said the jackpot winner came from a Belchertown Stop & Shop.

The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million.

MASSACHUSETTS, WE HAVE A JACKPOT WINNER!! A #MegaMillions ticket sold at Stop & Shop located at 40 George Hannum Street in #Belchertown is the winner of a $31 million jackpot in the Tuesday, January 24 drawing! Cash option is $16.3 million. Check your tickets! @StopandShop pic.twitter.com/OhicmOimSu — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) January 25, 2023

The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 with Mega Ball 20.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.