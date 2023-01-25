$31 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Belchertown, Massachusetts Stop & Shop
BELCHERTOWN - The sole winning ticket for Tuesday night's $31 million Mega Millions drawing was bought at a Western Massachusetts grocery store.
The Massachusetts State Lottery said the jackpot winner came from a Belchertown Stop & Shop.
The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million.
The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 with Mega Ball 20.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.
