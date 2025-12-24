Christmas Eve parade in Massachusetts draws tens of thousands: "The best tradition Lynn has to offer."

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Lynn, Massachusetts on Christmas Eve for one of the North Shore's largest holiday celebrations, a tradition spanning nearly four decades.

Cheers of "Merry Christmas" rang out as families gathered for the city's signature parade, a five-hour-long procession stretching roughly 23 miles and weaving through nearly every street and road in the city.

"The People's Parade," as it's known locally, was started in 1986 by the late Rich Viger who said his mission was "to bring cheer and happiness to the people of the city."

"It's just a wonderful thing we do for the kids and their parents and the families," said Tim Walsh, whose family has participated for decades. "A lot of people, this time of year, it's hard for them. This is an important backbone of the city."

Walsh said his family has been decorating their boat and taking part in the parade for nearly all of the 39 years it's been run, one of more than 100 lit-up floats featured in the event.

Parade participants handed out candy and presents, bringing holiday cheer directly to children along the route.

"The lights, the music, the candy everyone is included and welcome," Laura Maniscalco said. "The best tradition Lynn has to offer."

The parade continues to draw generations of families together, even as they bundle up against the cold on Christmas Eve.

"His whole life he's been coming to this parade, so we make sure every Christmas Eve we get here," one parent said.

Organizers said the spirit of the event extends beyond the streets. Before the parade began, Santa and members of the organizing committee made home visits to residents who were unable to attend, ensuring the holiday joy reached everyone.