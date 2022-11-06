Powerball players with big dreams pack lucky lottery store in Methuen

METHUEN - If you're looking for a winning lottery ticket there is a good chance you will find it at Ted's Stateline Mobil off Route 28.

The business is the top lottery agent in Massachusetts and has sold some of the highest winning tickets in state history.

It was packed ahead of Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The parking lot was so full some folks had to park at nearby businesses and walk over. Hundreds of people stopping by to get their ticket for a chance at the $1.6 billion jackpot.

"This is the winner right here pal," said Tina Martin of Woburn.

Tina Martin of Woburn shows off her hopefully lucky Powerball ticket. CBS Boston

Martin let her grandson pick her Powerball ticket numbers.

"We are going to win the Powerball tonight," she said. "Good luck to everybody but it is coming with me."

Mary Ann Bozek, of Methuen, said she used birthdates as her guide to fill out her Powerball ticket.

"Everybody dreams of winning big," Bozek said. "Everybody has worked and gone through so much with COVID. Somebody's got to say, 'relief!"

WBZ-TV interviewed dozens of people for this report and asked each of them, "What would you do with the money if you won?" The answers were nearly all the same.

Filling out lottery tickets at Ted's Stateline Mobil CBS Boston

"I would take care of a lot of friends and family," said Steve Cahalane of Derry, New Hampshire.

Eunice Miller is from Salem, NH and said, "I would take care of my children, my grandchildren, my sister and my in-laws. I would do that first."

"We want to help our families," Bozek said.

We found good people with good intentions that hope luck is on their side.

You just need six numbers to match. How hard could it be?