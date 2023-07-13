Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $875 million after no winner in latest drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot now stands at $875 million after there were no winners in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and a Powerball of 20. 

The next drawing will be Saturday night. The one-time, lump sum cash value is now $441.9 million.

The last time somebody won the Powerball jackpot was back on April 19, when a ticket bought in Ohio was worth $252.6 million. There have been 35 drawings since then without a jackpot winner.

The biggest jackpot in both Powerball and U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won last November by a man in California.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $560 million. The next drawing in that game is Friday night.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.