Powerball jackpot grows to $875 million after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot now stands at $875 million after there were no winners in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and a Powerball of 20.

The next drawing will be Saturday night. The one-time, lump sum cash value is now $441.9 million.

The last time somebody won the Powerball jackpot was back on April 19, when a ticket bought in Ohio was worth $252.6 million. There have been 35 drawings since then without a jackpot winner.

The biggest jackpot in both Powerball and U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won last November by a man in California.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $560 million. The next drawing in that game is Friday night.