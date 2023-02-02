Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot expands to $700 million

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot expands to $700 million
Powerball jackpot expands to $700 million 00:17

BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing. The one-time cash option is now $375.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 31-43-58-59-66 PowerBall 9.

"In addition to reminding customers to play within their means, we encourage people to purchase their tickets in advance of the forecasted freeze and take appropriate safety measures if venturing out in the cold," Massachusetts Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a statement.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 10:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.