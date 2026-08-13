Powerball jackpot winner in Illinois and $2 million ticket sold in Massachusetts, lottery says

Powerball had one winning ticket in the drawing for the massive $1.04 billion jackpot. The single ticket was sold in Illinois. But there was also a $2 million winner in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers drawn late Wednesday were 4, 26, 66, 67 and 69, with a Powerball of 9.

The lone winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Quincy, Illinois. The $1.04 billion jackpot was the biggest of the year for Powerball and the eighth-largest Powerball grand prize ever.

If you bought tickets in Massachusetts, check them.

A ticket that's now worth $2 million was sold at Robinson News Convenience store on Eastern Avenue in Malden, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at Robinson News Convenience store on Eastern Avenue in Malden. CBS Boston

The agency said there were three $50,000 winners in Massachusetts. Those tickets were sold at a 7-Eleven in Dedham and at Cumberland Farms stores in Attleboro and Granby.

The winners have not come forward yet.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday night will be $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, D.C., and now the United Kingdom. Tickets are $2 each.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million.