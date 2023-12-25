Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot for Christmas drawing at $638 million

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

$25M lottery winner returns to store, wins again
$25M lottery winner returns to store, wins again 00:51

BOSTON - There's a big present up for grabs in the Powerball lottery game this Christmas.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $638 million, with a cash prize of $321 million. 

According to the Powerball, the jackpot has only been won three times on Christmas. The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million. 

The last time somebody won the jackpot was in October, when a huge $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California. 

The $2 tickets will be sold until about 9:50 p.m. at Lottery retailers in Massachusetts.

In other Lottery news, the state's Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game is wrapping up soon with a big finish. So far, 10 $20,000 prize winners have been selected in the weekly drawing.

There's still one more drawing to go on Friday. Then on New Year's Day, there's a final drawing for a $1 million prize, four $250,000 prizes and six $25,000 winners. 

The $10 raffle tickets will continue to be sold through Dec. 31 or until all of the limited 550,000 tickets have been sold. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 9:45 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.