Powerball jackpot for Christmas drawing at $638 million

BOSTON - There's a big present up for grabs in the Powerball lottery game this Christmas.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $638 million, with a cash prize of $321 million.

According to the Powerball, the jackpot has only been won three times on Christmas. The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last time somebody won the jackpot was in October, when a huge $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California.

The $2 tickets will be sold until about 9:50 p.m. at Lottery retailers in Massachusetts.

In other Lottery news, the state's Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game is wrapping up soon with a big finish. So far, 10 $20,000 prize winners have been selected in the weekly drawing.

There's still one more drawing to go on Friday. Then on New Year's Day, there's a final drawing for a $1 million prize, four $250,000 prizes and six $25,000 winners.

The $10 raffle tickets will continue to be sold through Dec. 31 or until all of the limited 550,000 tickets have been sold.